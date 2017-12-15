Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather conditions will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 16. Drizzle and fog predicted on some places at night and in morning. South-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 5-8 degrees of heat at night, 9-12 in daytime, 6-8 in Baku at night, 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted on some places at night and in morning, drizzle in eastern regions. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 3-8 at night, 8-13 C in daytime. On mountains, air temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night and 3-8 C in daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, weakness of meteorological factors is generally favorable for meteorological people, but advantage of cloudiness can cause discomfort in some people.