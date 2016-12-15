Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 16.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, snow is expected in some places at night. North-west wind will be replaced by mild south-west wind during daytime.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be -1-4 C frost at night and +1+4 C in afternoon, in Baku -1-3 C frost at night, +1+3 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90%. The roads will be covered with ice at night and in the morning.

Snow expected in some regions of the country, it will be mainly rainless in most regions during the day. Fog expected in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -2-7 C frost at night, 0+5 C in the daytime, in the mountains -9-14 degrees of frost at night, 0-5 C in daytime.