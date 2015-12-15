Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on December 16 announced

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain predicted in some places at night.

Intensifying north-west wind will be replaced with mild north-east wind.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4+6 degrees at night, +7+9 C in the daytime, in Baku +4+6 at night, +7+9 degrees in the daytime.

On December 16, weather in Azerbaijani regions is predicted to be mainly dry. It will rain in northern and eastern regions in the evening, wet snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be -1+4 C at night,+5+10 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -3-8 at night, 0+5 C in the daytime.

According to the prognosis, metereological factors in Absheron peninsula from 16th to 18 th December will be normal and suitable for meteo-sensitive people.