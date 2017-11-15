Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 16. Drizzle will be observed on some places in morning. North-western wind will intensify in the daytime.

Temperature will be 9-11 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 15-18 C in daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night and 15-17 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 766 mm Hg above normal up to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, rain expected in some eastern regions in the evening. Fog predicted on some places at night and in morning. The western wind will intensify in some places during the daytime.

Temperature will be 7-12 degrees of heat at night, 15-19 C in daytime, on mountains 1-6 C at night and 8-13 C in daytime.