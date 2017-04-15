 Top
    Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

    The weather will be changeable cloudy

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 16 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. It is predicted to rain in some places of peninsula during the daytime. North-east wind will blow.

    Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 8-11 at night, 15-19 C in daytime, in Baku 9-11 at night, 16-18 C in daytime.

    The atmospheric pressure of 760 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-70 % during the daytime.

    In Azerbaijan's regions lightning, occasional rain and fog predicted. Itwill be intensive in some places. West wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime.

