Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, cloudy weather conditions will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 15. Drizzle predicted on some places at night and in morning. South-east wind will blow.

Temperature will be 5-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-12 in daytime, 5-7 in Baku at night, 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, drizzle expected in some eastern regions at night and in the evening.

Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 3-7 at night, 8-13 C in daytime. On mountains, air temperature will be 0-5 C of frost at night and 4-9 C in daytime.