Weather forecast for March 15 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on March 15, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

It will be foggy in some places. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +4+7°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +10+15°C in the daytime, +4+6°C in Baku at night, +13+15°C in the daytime..

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg within the norm, relative humidity will be 86-95% at night, 60-70% in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on March 15-17, the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog predicted on some places at night and in the morning. Occasional rain will fall in some western regions in the daytime. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4+9°C at night, +12-+17°C in the daytime, 0+5 degrees on the mountains at night, +7+12 in the daytime.