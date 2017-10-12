Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 13. Rain predicted on some places at night and in morning.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 13-15 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 17-20 in daytime, in Baku 13-15 C at night and 18-20 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 765 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Lightning and intermittent rain expected on some places in Azerbaijan's regions. Fog will be observed on some places in morning. West wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will be 9-14 degrees of heat at night, 18-23 in daytime, 1-6 on mountains at night and 6-10 in daytime.