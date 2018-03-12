Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 13, drizzle predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild northeastern wind will blow. Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 C at night, +5+7 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 768 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

On March 13, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, however, rainfall predicted in some northern and eastern regions, snow in mountainous areas. Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be +1+5 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in mountains 0 -5 C of frost at night, +3+8 C in daytime.