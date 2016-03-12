Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rain is expected at night and in the morning.

North wind will be replaced by south wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-8 at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

Intermittent rain forecasted in Azerbaijani regions on March 13. However, in the afternoon weather will be mostly rainless, fog is possible in some places.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 1-6 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.