Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 13. However, rainpredicted in some places at evening. The north wind will blow and intensify at night and in the morning.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +3+5 C at night, +7+9 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 760 to 764 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Occasional rain predicted in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, snow will fall in mountainous areas. It will intensify in some places.

Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature will be 0+5 C at night, +7+11 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C degrees of frost at night, +2+7 C in daytime.