Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 12, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, tomorrow in the capital and on peninsula at night and in the morning mist and drizzle is predicted. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-11 C at night, 14-17 C in the daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 15-17 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will exceed from 766 mm Hg to 770 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-70% in the afternoon.

On November 12, in the country's regions, the weather will be mainly dry. Some places will be foggy. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 14-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.