Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain predicted in some places. Fog are possible.

Mild south wind will blow. Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5+7 degrees at night, +9+12 C in the daytime, in Baku +5+7 at night, +9+11 degrees in the daytime.

On December 10, weather in Azerbaijani regions is predicted to be mainly dry. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. It will be rainy in the eastern regions. Moderate west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1+6 C at night,+9+14 C in the daytime, in the mountains from -2-7 at night,+5+10 C in the daytime.