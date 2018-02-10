Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Drizzle predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Light fog will be observed in the morning. South-east wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +2+4 C at night, +7+10 in daytime, in Baku +2+4 C at night, +7+9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from 765 to 758 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 75-85% at night 60-65% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrowbut rainfall is expected in some northern and western regions, snow in mountainous areas.

Fog will be observed in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0+5 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C degrees of frost at night, +2+7 C in daytime.