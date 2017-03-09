Weather forecast for Friday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 9 March. REPORT. AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3+5 C at night, +10+15° C in the daytime, in Baku +3+5 C at night, +13+15 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 770 mm Hg to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 45-55 % in daytime.

As for the Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless. Fog predicted at night and during the daytime. East wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +2+7 C at night, +13+18 C in daytime, in the mountains -2+3 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime.