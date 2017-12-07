Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain predicted at times in some places of Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 8. Mild north-west wind will intensify in the daytime.

Temperature will be 2-4 C on Absheron peninsula at night, 6-9 C in daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night and 7-9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 758 to 766 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Rainfall is expected in some parts of Azerbaijan, snow in the mountainous and foothill regions.Weather will be mainly dry in most regions. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will vary form -2 degrees of frost to +3 C at night, 6-10 C in daytime. On mountains, air temperature will be -4-9 C of frost at night and form -2 degrees of frost to +3 C in daytime.