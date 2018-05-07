Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for May 8 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 2, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. Light fog will be observed in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow and will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 14-17 C at night, 22-26 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night and 24-26 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 756 to 752 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night, 40-45 % in daytime.

On May 8, sunny weather will be observed on Absheron beaches at the northern part (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), weak south-east wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 14-16 degrees.

Sunny weather will be observed in southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh), weak south-east wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions, but lightning and intermitted rain predicted in some western regions during the daytime. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 5-10 at night 13-18 C in daytime.