Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 8, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The ecologists predict rain in some places of the peninsula at night.

The weather will be occasionally foggy. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 5-9 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in Baku 6-8 C at night, 17-19 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will stay at 758 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in afternoon.

As for Azerbaijani regions, weather conditions will change, rain and fog is predicted in some regions. The lightning and snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. Air temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in mountains 2-7 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.

Notably, the ministry warned that on April 9, in western regions oft he country the weather terms will change in the evening, as well will be unstable until April 11 afternoon, intermittent rain in the mountainous regions and snow in some places will be intensive, lightning and hail is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.