Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources mist and drizzle will be in the morning in some places.

South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-18 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 24-26 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-55 % in daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions weather will be rainless and foggy in some places in the morning.In the eastern regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.