Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on October 5, south-east wind will blow on the peninsula.

The temperature will be 13-16 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-60 % in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, stable weather is expected in Absheron peninsula tomorrow and it will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

In Azerbaijani regions weather will be rainless and foggy in some places at night and in the morning.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.