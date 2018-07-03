Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be sunny on July 4. South-eastern wind will blow, and in the evening will be replaced by northern wind.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 25-27 C at night, 39-41 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below the normal - 755 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 30-40% in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow the sea water temperature will be 28-29 degrees. On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) – 29-30 degrees.

The south-eastern wind will blow and in the evening it will be replaced by northern wind. It is risky to stay in the open air for long hours from 11:00 till 17:00 due to the anomalous hot weather.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly sunny. East wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 22-27 C at night, 39-44 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 18-23 at night 28-33 C in the daytime.