Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources rain expected in some places of capital and on peninsula at night and in the morning, fog is predicted.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind to blow and intensify occasionally.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-6 C at night, 8-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 756 mm mercury column to 761 mm. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night and 65-75 % in daytime

Azerbaijani regions will be rainy in some places, sleet and snow is expected mountainous regions. In most regions weather will be rainless in daytime. Fog is predicted in some places.

West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-2 C of frost at night, 5-10 C in the daytime.