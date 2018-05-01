Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on May 2, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 9-13 C at night, 18-23 C in daytime, in Baku 10-12 C at night and 20-22 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55 % in daytime.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly rainless. Short term rain predicted in some western regions. Fog predicted in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

In regions, temperature will be 8-13 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 4-9 at night 13-18 C in daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, normal meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on May 2-4, which is favorable for meteo sensitive people.