Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 19 August. REPORT.AZ/ On Saturday - August 20, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be sunny.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 22-26°C at night, 33-38°C in the daytime as well as 23-25°C at night, 36-38°C in the daytime in Baku.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous areas at night and in the morning.

East wind will blow. The temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 35-40°C in the daytime, also, 15-20°C at night, 26-31°C in the daytime in the mountains.

According to the medical-meteorological forecasts, dominance of weak east winds in Absheron peninsula during next 3 days, stagnant weather conditions during some hours and hot temperature in the daytime will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. Stay under scorching sun for a long period of time at noon is not recommended.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 24-25°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan 25-26°C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh 27-28°C.