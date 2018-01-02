Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for January 3 was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, rain predicted on some areas at night and in morning.

Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will be replaced with north-east wind in the second half of the day. The temperature will be 3-5 degrees of heat at night, 7-9 in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan.

The temperature will be 3-5 degrees of heat at night, 7-10 in daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on mountains, 4-7 in daytime.