Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, fog is expected in some places of the capital and peninsula. In the evening, east wind will be followed by mild north-west wind.

Temperature will be 6-10 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 13-18 degrees of heat in the daytime, 7-9°C will be in Baku at night, 15-17°C in the daytime.

Tomorrow weather mainly will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog is expected in some places at night and in the daytime. In the evening, rain is expected in some western regions. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 5-10°C at night, 18-23°C in the daytime as well as 6-11°C in the mountains at night, 12-17°C in the daytime.

According to the medical meteorological forecast, mild spring weather in Absheron peninsula on March 5 is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people. Contrasting change of weather on March 6, drop of temperature due to strong Khazry wind may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.