Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on September 13 the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula in the morning. North wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime. The temperature will be 19-22°C at night, 26-30°C in the daytime, 19-21°C at night, 27-29°C in the daytime in Baku.

The atmospheric pressure will drop from 763 mm Hg to 759 mm Hg.

The relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 50-60% in the daytime.

As for Azerbaijani regions, lightning, rain, mainly rainless weatherexpected in some places in the daytime. Fog is predicted in some places in the morning. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places in the daytime. The temperature will be 18-23°C at night, 27-32°C in the daytime, 9-14°C at night, 18-23°C in the daytime in the mountains.