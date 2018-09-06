Weather forecast for tomorrow announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ / Weather forecast for September 7 has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Hydro meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather is predicted to be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 7. The northeastern wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 18-23 C at night, 28-32 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 29-31 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 755 hg, relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night and 40-45 % in the daytime.

On the northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the temperature of the sea water will be 24-25 degrees, while on the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) it will reach 25-26 degrees. The northeastern wind will blow.

The weather is expected to be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, lightning, intermittent rain are expected in some mountainous areas in the morning and in the evening. Eastern wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, stable weather conditions favorable for meteo-sensitive people are expected on the Absheron peninsula on September 7.