Weather forecast for tomorrow announced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for September 13 has been announced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the National Hydro meteorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the weather is predicted to be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 13. Moderate north-west wind will be replaced by north-east wind during the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 19-22 C at night, 28-33 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 55-65 % at night and in the daytime.

On the northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), the temperature of the sea water will be 23-24 degrees, while on the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) it will reach 24-25 degrees. Moderate north-west wind will be replaced by north-east wind during the daytime.

The weather is expected to be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous areas at night. Lightning is predicted. The west wind will blow and intensify in some places at night and in the morning.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in mountains 10-15 C at night and 20-24 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature close to climate norm is expected in Absheron peninsula on September 13 which is mainly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.