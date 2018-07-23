Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for July 24 in Azerbaijan was announced .

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless, however lightning and short-term rain predicted in some parts at night. Moderate north-west wind will intensify.

The temperature on peninsula will be 23-26 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in Baku 24-26 C at night, 31-33 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below the normal 753 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75 C at night and 40-50 C in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 25-26 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) 26-27 degrees. We urge people going to beaches to be careful due to intense north-western wind.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, but lightning and intermittent rain are expected in some parts of Greater and Lesser Caucasus. Eastern wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on July 24 moderate north wind is expected in Azerbaijan, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.