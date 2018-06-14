Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow has been announced .

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather is expected to be rainless on June 15 in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Moderate south wind will blow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 17-19 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 % at night and 45-55% in the daytime.

On the northern beaches of Absheron ( Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) moderate southern wind will blow. The temperature of sea water will be 21-22 C. On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh), moderate south wind will blow. The temperature of sea water will be 22-23 C.

The weather predicted to be rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. However, lightning and rain expected in some mountainous areas in the daytime. East wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in mountains 9-14 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on June 15, weak hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people