Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources weather will be partly cloudy in the second half of the day. Sometimes intensifying North west wind will be replaced by North east wind.

The temperature will be 15-18 C at night, 20-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will up from 760 mm Hg column to 764 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

In Azerbaijani regions on September 25, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive at night. In most regions weather will be rainless in afternoon. Fog is expected in some places in morning.

West wind will blow and intensify occasionally at night and in the morning

The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 3-8 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.