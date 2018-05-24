Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainless. North-west wind will blow. It will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 17-20 C at night, 28-33 C in daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night and 31-33 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 756 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 40-50 %.

On May 25, mild north-west wind will blow on Absheron beaches, northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 19-20 degrees.

East wind will blow on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh). It will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon. The sea water temperature will be 21-22 degrees.

In most regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in first half of the day. However, thunderstorm, and short term rain predicted in some western regions. Shower and hail predicted in some places. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 32-37 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 10-15 at night 15-20 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, although tomorrow, weak hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula is favorable for meteo-sensitive people, in the evening, stagnant weather can create discomfort.