Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mainly dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainy in some places at night.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced south wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 0-4° C frost at night, 2-5° C in daytime, in Baku -1-3° C frost at night, 3-5° C in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions, however it will be rainy in some northern and eastern regions at night and in the morning, snow is predicted. East wind will blow and occasionally there will be mist.

The temperature will be 0-5° C at night, 3-7° C in the daytime, in the mountains -6-11° C frost at night, -3-2° C frost in daytime.