Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 22, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be mainly rainless. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 20-23 C at night, 29-34 C in daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night and 31-33 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be within the normal - 757 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 35-45% in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, south wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 23-24 degrees. On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) also south wind will blow. The sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry. However, thunderstorm and short term rain predicted in some mountainous areas in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 32-37 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 10-15 at night 18-23 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature regime close to climate norm and normal daily course of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on June 22 is generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people.