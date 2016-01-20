Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable, cloudy, mainly rainless. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources on January 21 at the evening rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

Mild north wind will be replaced by south-east wind. The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, +8+11 in the daytime, in Baku +4+6 degrees of heat at night, +8+10 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan and sleet, snow and fog are expected in the mountainous regions. The afternoon will be mainly rainless in most regions Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1+4 C at night, +9+14 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, -5-10 C at high mountain areas and +3+8 C in the daytime.