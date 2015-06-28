Weather forecast for the first day of next week announced

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for the first working day of the week June 29 was announced. The Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resourcessaid to Report that, mainly rainless and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 29. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Air temperature will be +22+25°C at night and +30+35°C in the daytime;

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and short-term rain are likely to be in some places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +35+40°C in the daytime; +14+19°C at night and +25+30°C in the daytime.