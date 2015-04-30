Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 1 in Azerbaijan announced.

The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 1. Short-term rain and lightning is expected in some places of the peninsula. Rainless weather is forecasted for the noon. Occasionally strengthening north-west wind will blow and become mild in the evening. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +19+24°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain are forecasted. Rainless weather is likely to be in some regions in the noon. West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +10+15°C at night and +23+28°C in the daytime; 6+11°C at night and +13+18°C in the noon.