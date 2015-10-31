Weather forecast on elections day in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 1 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, rain in some places is predicted. Strong north-west wind will blow in the evening.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 7 C degrees at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow rains will be intensive in some places in Azerbaijani regions, and rain in the mountainous regions is expected to be replaced with sleet and snow. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 6-8 at night, 8-12 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.