Weather forecast for the day of Eid al-Adha announced

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for the day of Eid al-Adha in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow 30 degrees of heat is expected in Baku.

On September 24, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, will be mainly dry. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 16-21 C in Absheron peninsula at night and 26-3 in the daytime, in Baku 19-21 in the night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 16-21 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime.