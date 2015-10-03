Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Sunday the weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on October 4 the weather will be changeable cloudy, sometimes gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

It's predicted to rain in some places at night and in the morning. North wind will blow and intensify occasionally. In Absheron peninsula the temperature will be 16-19 degrees at night and 22-26 in the daytime, 17-19 degrees at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

In the regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime.