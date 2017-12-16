Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be cloudy, occasionally drizzly in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 17. South-east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-8 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 9-12 in daytime, 6-8 in Baku at night and 10-12 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 769 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Fog predicted at night and in the morning, drizzle on eastern regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 9-13 in daytime, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on mountainous areas, 5-10 degrees of heat in daytime.