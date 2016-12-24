Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on December 25, cloudy weather conditions will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rain is expected.

Rain will intensify on some places in the evening. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 2-4 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 6-8 in the daytime, 2-4 degrees of heat in Baku at night, 6-8 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm Hg, relative humidity 80-90 %.

Tomorrow, weather in Azerbaijani regions will be rainy on some places, snow will be observed and intensify on some places. Fog predicted at night and in the morning. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 degrees of frost at night, 3-7 degrees of heat in the daytime, also, 2-7 degrees of frost on the mountains, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat in the daytime.