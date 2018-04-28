Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 29, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rain predicted in some places in the morning. Strong north-west wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 10-14 C at night, 16-19 C in daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night and 17-19 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 760 to 765 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 75-85%.

Thunderstorm, intermittent rain and heavy rains predicted in some places tomorrow. Hail predicted. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places.

In regions, temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 2-7 at night 8-12 C in daytime.