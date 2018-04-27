Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on April 28, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless.

Light fog and mist will be observed in some places in the morning. North-west wind will blow and occasionally intensify during the evening.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 10-14 C at night, 23-28 C in daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night and 25-27 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm mercury column (within the norm), relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55 % in the daytime.

In some western regions of Azerbaijan on April 28 lightning, intermittent rain expected in some places. Hail predicted in some places. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 24-29 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 5-10 at night 12-17 C in daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, although the moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on April 28 is favorable to meteo sensitive people, on April 29, north wind expected to intensify after the rise in atmospheric pressure, which is unfavorable.