Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 27, the weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be foggy in some places.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

The temperature on peninsula will be +1+4 C at night, +6+9 C in daytime, in Baku +1+3 C at night, +6+8 C in daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Some places at night and in the morning will be foggy. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-4 C of frost at night, +5+10 C in daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C of frost at night, 0+5 C in daytime.