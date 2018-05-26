Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Strong north-west wind will wind become softer in the evening.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 14-17 C at night, 19-23 C in daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night and 19-21 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 753 to 760 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 60-70%.

On Absheron beaches tomorrow, strong north-west wind will become softer on northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba). The sea water temperature will be 16-17 degrees.

On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) strong north-west wind will become softer. The sea water temperature will be 17-18 degrees.

In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, thunderstorm and short term rain predicted. Shower predicted in some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 23-27 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 8-13 at night 13-18 C in the daytime.