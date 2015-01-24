Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for Sunday (January 25) in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy director of Hydrometrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report, the cloudy and rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 25.

Mild south-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +4+7°C in the daytime. The rain with an interval is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. The snow and sleet are likely to be in mountainous areas. The fog is expected in various places, east wind will blow. The air temperature will be -1+4°C at night, +5+9°C in the noon, +3+8°C at night in mountainous, -8-13°C at night in high mountainous areas and 0+5°C in the daytime.