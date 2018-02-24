Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 25, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Ecologists predict light fog and drizzle at night and in the morning. South wind will blow.

Temperature in Absheron peninsula will be +4+6 C at night and +8+11 C in daytime, +4+6 C in Baku at night, +8+10 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 70-80% at night 60-65% in daytime.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will be mainly dry. Fog will be observed in some places. Eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be +2+7 C at night, +8+13 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will vary from -3 C of frost to +2 C of heat at night and +4+9 C in daytime.