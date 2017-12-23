Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for December 24 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 23. Rain predicted on some places of the peninsula in daytime.

Fog will be occasionally observed. North-west wind will blow and intensify at times.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 degrees of heat at night, 8-11 in daytime, 4-6 at night in Baku and 8-10 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 753 to 759 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80%.

Rain predicted on some places, snow on mountainous areas in regions of Azerbaijan on December 24. It will be intensive in some places. Fog will be observed on some places. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 0-5 degrees of heat at night, 7-11 in daytime, on mountains 0-5 degrees of frost at night 3-6 in daytime.